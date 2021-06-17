After receiving 2nd dose, Fred Penner discusses importance of COVID-19 vaccine

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg-born Canadian icon Fred Penner was all smiles Thursday as he shared a picture on his Instagram after getting his second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Penner told Global News that he had zero hesitation about getting vaccinated.

Story continues below advertisement

“I had no hesitation for a simple reason: there have been many diseases in my lifetime that have been eradicated by vaccinations, including polio, smallpox, rubella, etc.,” Penner said.

Penner added that he has four children and he would never risk anything that could harm them, adding he would never go against science.

Read more: Manitoba reaches major vaccine milestone with one million doses

“These are people who have spent a lifetime trying to figure out how this works and it’s complicated, so anybody who does not want to take the vaccine, I cannot understand why you would even go there.”

“At some point, you have to trust the people in this world that do know what they are doing – that’s the bottom line for me and I do trust and I am feeling better for it,” Penner said.

For information on the science behind the vaccines, click here.

Penner says he is hoping to get back to Manitoba at the end of August for the Manitoba 150 celebrations as well as a Christmas show, but he says everything is on hold really until he is completely sure that it is safe to gather in groups but he is looking forward to meeting with his friends and family.

Story continues below advertisement