Londoners to gather in Victoria Park as part of National Call for Action Against Islamophobia

The Muslim Association of Canada (MAC) is organizing a National Call to Action Against Islamophobia on Friday, June 18, with Canadians urged to gather nationwide to push for concrete action against Islamophobia.

In London, Ont., where four members of a Muslim family were killed on June 6, 2021, in what police have described as a hate-motivated and targeted attack, people are encouraged to gather at the Victoria Park band shell at 5 p.m. Friday.

At all events, MAC says “everyone is encouraged to wear a green and purple ribbon and women to wear a purple hijab or scarf in solidarity with all Muslims in this fight against Islamophobia.”

A Facebook post sharing images for the London event, Hijabs for Harmony, states that attendees “of all ages, genders, ethnicities and faiths are welcome.” Attendees are also asked to respect COVID-19-related health protocols.

MAC says immediate action is needed to “dismantle all forms of Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hate.”

“The London attack is a tragedy that has woken every Canadian to the reality of Islamophobia in our country and so we must act now,” says executive director Sharaf Sharafeldin.

“Muslim children deserve to feel safe and proud of their identity. We cannot let another family become a victim of such senseless acts of hate.”

MAC adds that it supports the upcoming Emergency National Summit on Islamophobia and is pushing for action including legislation, budget allocations, and policy changes.

The suspect accused of killing four members of a London, Ont., family is facing terrorism charges in the case.

Nathaniel Veltman was already facing first-degree and attempted murder charges. New charges alleging the attack was an act of terrorism were unveiled Monday.

Salman Afzaal, 46, Madiha Salman, 44, Yumna Afzaal, 15, and Talat Afzaal, 74, were killed in the attack. Fayez Afzaal, 9, was the lone survivor.

— with files from Global News’ Stewart Bell and Catherine McDonald

2:28 ‘Amazing and important step’: Community reacts to terrorism charges laid in deadly London attack ‘Amazing and important step’: Community reacts to terrorism charges laid in deadly London attack