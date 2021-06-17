Fire tears through boarded up home at Dalhousie and Stewart streets in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating after a fire tore through a boarded up house in Peterborough on Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m., Peterborough Fire Services crews were called to a structure fire on Stewart Street. They found smoke billowing from a boarded-up home at the corner of Stewart and Dalhousie streets.

Area roads were closed off while crews battled the blaze, which included the use of the service’s aerial ladder truck.

Fire officials taped off the scene, while Peterborough police blocked several streets in the area.

TRAFFIC: @PtboFireRescue are on of a fire in a building on Dalhousie Street at Stewart Street in Peterborough. Avoid the area #ptbonewsn pic.twitter.com/pHrUyUm9Na — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 16, 2021

The OFM arrived at the scene on Thursday morning to begin its investigation into the cause of the fire.

