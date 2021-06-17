Menu

Fire

Fire tears through boarded up home at Dalhousie and Stewart streets in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 9:12 am
Click to play video: 'Fire rips through abandoned home in Peterborough' Fire rips through abandoned home in Peterborough
Flames tore through a boarded up house on Stewart St. in Peterborough on Wednesday (June 16) evening.

Ontario’s Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating after a fire tore through a boarded up house in Peterborough on Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m., Peterborough Fire Services crews were called to a structure fire on Stewart Street. They found smoke billowing from a boarded-up home at the corner of Stewart and Dalhousie streets.

Area roads were closed off while crews battled the blaze, which included the use of the service’s aerial ladder truck.

Fire officials taped off the scene, while Peterborough police blocked several streets in the area.

The OFM arrived at the scene on Thursday morning to begin its investigation into the cause of the fire.

— more to come

