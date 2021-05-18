Barbecue blamed for house fire near Norwood

Send this page to someone via email

No injuries were reported following a house fire near the village of Norwood on Monday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the scene on the 5th Line of Asphodel just north of Highway 7, east of Peterborough.

When crews arrived they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the home. There were also reports of an explosion prior to the fire.

Asphodel-Norwood fire chief Darryl Payne says the fire started on the deck at the barbecue located and spread to the rest of the home.

He says two occupants and their pet were able to safely escape.

He says the home is a total loss with damages estimated at $500,000.

“The building was a high fire load, it had wood siding on it, so it had lots and lots of fuel to burn,” Payne said Tuesday morning. “We hit it aggressively and put it out.”

Blowback from the fire also caused a grass fire at the side of the home.

Payne said representatives from the Technical Standards and Safety Authority will be going to the home to investigate the barbecue.

Smoke could be seen from several kilometres away in Norwood and flames were seen coming from the home on arrival.