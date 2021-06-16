Loose llama causes brief partial closure of Highway 400 southbound lanes near King City

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are searching for the owner of a white llama that was found wandering on Highway 400 near King City Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the southbound lanes of Highway 400 somewhere between King Road and 16th Sideroad at around 8 p.m.

“Are you missing your [llama]? Please come get him/her and bring your trailer. It appears to be healthy and not hurt,” an update on the service’s Highway Safety Divison Twitter account said while also a plea for help.

Read more: New Brunswick llama and alpaca walking tour company adds a camel to its herd

“If you have a horse trailer, we could use your assistance.”

In videos sent to Global News, the animal could be seen occasionally running along the shoulder of the passing lane and jetting out into the middle of the southbound lanes as vehicles came to a stop.

Story continues below advertisement

Are you missing your Lama? 🦙

Please come get him/her and bring your trailer. It appears to be healthy and not hurt.#Hwy400 sb at King Road.

If you have a horse trailer we could use your assistance. 🦙 pic.twitter.com/cjOhbrYV2O — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 17, 2021