Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop as 69.5% of eligible Albertans have 1st dose

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Alberta continues to decline, along with hospitalizations and ICU admissions due to the virus.

On Wednesday, Alberta Health said 153 new COVID-19 cases had been identified. There were 2,639 total active cases across the province.

As of Wednesday, 255 Albertans were in hospital with COVID-19, 67 of whom were in ICU.

Alberta Health said four deaths had been reported over the last 24 hours. All four cases included comorbidities. Three COVID-19 fatalities were in the Calgary zone: a man in his 90s, a man in his 50s, and a woman in her 50s. A woman in her 70s from the North zone also died.

Premier Jason Kenney tweeted Wednesday that 69.5 per cent of Albertans 12 and over had received at least one dose of vaccine as of June 14. About 22 per cent had received two doses.

In order to trigger Stage 3 of Alberta’s “Open for Summer” plan — which lifts nearly all COVID-19 public health restrictions — 70 per cent of eligible Albertans age 12 and older must have at least one dose of the vaccine.

View image in full screen The Alberta government released its “Open for Summer” plan Wednesday, May 26, 2021, to lift COVID-19 restrictions in three stages. Credit: Alberta government

The next stage takes effect two weeks after the vaccination threshold has been reached.

All Albertans 12 and older are now eligible to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Second doses are available to those who received their first in April or earlier.

Alberta Health said Tuesday that more details are expected to be announced later this week on when those who received their first jab in May can book an appointment for their second.

Details on how to book a vaccine appointment are available online.

Earlier this week, Kenney announced the details of a lottery which encourages eligible Albertans to get vaccinated.

The premier announced three separate $1-million prizes are up for grabs for those who receive at least one dose, and said additional incentives would be announced at a later date.

On Wednesday morning, the province sent out a news release stating an additional 40 travel-related prizes have been added, but people must be fully immunized with both doses of the vaccine in order to win one of them.

The vacation packages were donated by WestJet and Air Canada, and include week-long stays at all inclusive resorts across Canada and abroad, as well as travel points and dollars.

— With files from Caley Ramsay, Global News