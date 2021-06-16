Work-related death in Okanagan orchard being investigated: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A work-related death in an Okanagan orchard is being investigated by police, WorkSafeBC and the B.C. Coroners Service.

According to the Kelowna RCMP, emergency crews were called to an orchard on Spiers Road on Tuesday night, just after 11 p.m., after a man in his 60s was found dead at that location.

Police say investigators determined that the man was working at the time of his death.

“Criminality is not suspected in this incident,” said RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy, adding concurrent investigations are underway to determine how he died.

