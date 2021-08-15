Canada election: Esquimalt–Saanich–Sooke

Send this page to someone via email

The Esquimalt–Saanich–Sooke riding can be found on B.C.’s Vancouver Island.

It’s made up of the municipalities of Esquimalt, Metchosin, Sooke, Colwood, View Royal, and a portion of the District of Saanich.

Randall Garrison of the NDP has been its MP since 2011. In the most recent election, he won with 34.1 per cent of the vote.

The Greens’ David Merner came in second with 26.3 per cent, followed by Randall Pewarchuk of the Conservatives with 18.9 per cent.

Advertisement