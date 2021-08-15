SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election: Esquimalt–Saanich–Sooke

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:03 pm
Riding boundaries for the federal electoral district of Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the federal electoral district of Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke. Elections Canada

The Esquimalt–Saanich–Sooke riding can be found on B.C.’s Vancouver Island.

It’s made up of the municipalities of Esquimalt, Metchosin, Sooke, Colwood, View Royal, and a portion of the District of Saanich.

Randall Garrison of the NDP has been its MP since 2011. In the most recent election, he won with 34.1 per cent of the vote.

The Greens’ David Merner came in second with 26.3 per cent, followed by Randall Pewarchuk of the Conservatives with 18.9 per cent.

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

