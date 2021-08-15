SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Canada election: North Vancouver

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:03 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of North Vancouver. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of North Vancouver. Elections Canada

B.C.’s North Vancouver riding includes the City of North Vancouver as well as all but a small southeastern portion of the District of North Vancouver.

The Liberal Party’s Jonathan Wilkinson was reelected in 2019, earning 42.7 per cent of the vote. Andrew Saxton came in second with 26.9 per cent, followed by Justine Bell of the NDP at 16.4 per cent.

Wilkinson currently serves as the Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Close to 35 per cent of this riding’s population consists of immigrants, with large groups originating from Iran, the U.K., and the Philippines.

While this area has historically been conservative, North Vancouver has gone back and forth between the Liberals and Conservatives in recent years.

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

