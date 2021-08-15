Canada election: North Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s North Vancouver riding includes the City of North Vancouver as well as all but a small southeastern portion of the District of North Vancouver.

The Liberal Party’s Jonathan Wilkinson was reelected in 2019, earning 42.7 per cent of the vote. Andrew Saxton came in second with 26.9 per cent, followed by Justine Bell of the NDP at 16.4 per cent.

Wilkinson currently serves as the Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Close to 35 per cent of this riding’s population consists of immigrants, with large groups originating from Iran, the U.K., and the Philippines.

While this area has historically been conservative, North Vancouver has gone back and forth between the Liberals and Conservatives in recent years.

