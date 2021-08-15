Canada election: North Okanagan–Shuswap

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. riding of North Okanagan–Shuswap includes the communities of Vernon, Salmon Arm, Armstrong, Enderby and Sicamous.

The Conservative Party’s Mel Arnold was reelected in 2019, earning almost 50 per cent of the vote.

Cindy Derkaz of the Liberal Party placed a distant second with 22.6 per cent, while Harwinder Sandhu of the NDP came in third at 15.3 per cent.

Immigrants make up close to 10.5 per cent of this riding’s population. The most common countries of origin consist of the U.K., Germany, and the United States.

German makes up the most popular non-official language in the region.

The top industries are tourism, health-care, and retail.

