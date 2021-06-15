Menu

Crime

Calgary police need help to identify suspect in teen sexual assault

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 6:47 pm
On Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Calgary police released this sketch of a suspect involved in a sexual assault in May. View image in full screen
On Tuesday, June 15, 2021, Calgary police released this sketch of a suspect involved in a sexual assault in May. Calgary Police Service

Calgary police want the public’s help to identify a man they believe sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in the Lynnwood neighbourhood last month.

On May 31 at 7:30 a.m., police said a man with a Chihuahua approached the girl who was walking to school through the Ogden Off-Leash Park, grabbed her wrist and “touched her sexually before she could run away.”

Read more: Man sought for sexually assaulting Calgary woman inside store: police

Police released a suspect sketch on Tuesday after getting nowhere in their investigation.

Trending Stories

Officers said the man is in his early 60s and six feet tall with a heavy build, shoulder-length grey hair, and a black and grey beard. He was wearing a grey T-shirt and blue jeans.

Story continues below advertisement

If you know who he is, contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police tagCalgary Sexual Assault tagsexual assault suspect tagCalgary sex assault tagCalgary sexual assault suspect tagsexual assault suspect Calgary tagCalgary girl sexually assaulted tagLynnwood sexual assault tagman sexually assaults Calgary teen tagOgden Off-Leash Park tag

