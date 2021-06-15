Calgary police need help to identify suspect in teen sexual assault

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police want the public’s help to identify a man they believe sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in the Lynnwood neighbourhood last month.

On May 31 at 7:30 a.m., police said a man with a Chihuahua approached the girl who was walking to school through the Ogden Off-Leash Park, grabbed her wrist and “touched her sexually before she could run away.”

Police released a suspect sketch on Tuesday after getting nowhere in their investigation.

Officers said the man is in his early 60s and six feet tall with a heavy build, shoulder-length grey hair, and a black and grey beard. He was wearing a grey T-shirt and blue jeans.

If you know who he is, contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.