Man sought for sexually assaulting Calgary woman inside store: police

Calgary police are hoping to identify a 25-year-old man believed to have sexually assaulted a woman in a store, prompting staff to call for help.

The man reportedly approached the woman at about 3 p.m. on 17 Avenue S.E. near 36 Street and tried to have a conversation with her.

The woman ignored the man, and continued walking west along 17 Avenue and into a store.

The man followed her inside, police said, and started “touching her in a sexual manner and making sexual gestures.”

“Employees in the store called police and the man fled the scene,” police said in a news release.

Officers who responded to the store weren’t able to find the man, however, they were able to identify a suspect with the help of CCTV footage and witness accounts.

The man is described as being about 6’1″ tall. He was wearing black pants, a gray-and-black jacket with an “M” on the left chest, a black baseball hat, a black mask and white and black shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.