Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man sought for sexually assaulting Calgary woman inside store: police

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted May 20, 2021 7:47 pm
Calgary police are looking to identify a man believed to have followed a woman into a store and sexually assaulted her. View image in full screen
Calgary police are looking to identify a man believed to have followed a woman into a store and sexually assaulted her. Calgary Police handout

Calgary police are hoping to identify a 25-year-old man believed to have sexually assaulted a woman in a store, prompting staff to call for help.

The man reportedly approached the woman at about 3 p.m. on 17 Avenue S.E. near 36 Street and tried to have a conversation with her.

Read more: Man charged with sexual assault of women at Calgary’s Market Mall

The woman ignored the man, and continued walking west along 17 Avenue and into a store.

The man followed her inside, police said, and started “touching her in a sexual manner and making sexual gestures.”

“Employees in the store called police and the man fled the scene,” police said in a news release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Officers who responded to the store weren’t able to find the man, however, they were able to identify a suspect with the help of CCTV footage and witness accounts.

Read more: Calgary pub increases security following reports of attacks against women

The man is described as being about 6’1″ tall. He was wearing black pants, a gray-and-black jacket with an “M” on the left chest, a black baseball hat, a black mask and white and black shoes at the time of the incident.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Two Calgary women allege musician sexually assaulted them' Two Calgary women allege musician sexually assaulted them
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crime tagCalgary Police Service tagSexual Assault tagCalgary Sexual Assault tagCalgary sexual assault investigation tagCalgary sexual assault in store tagstore assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers