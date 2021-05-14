Canada May 14 2021 8:17pm 01:02 Vernon man found guilty of multiple sexual assault charges 40-year-old Anoop Singh Klair has been found guilty of all eight charges he was facing, including sexual assault with a weapon and sexual interference of a person under the age of 14. Vernon, B.C., man guilty on multiple sexual assault charges <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7864541/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7864541/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?