Vernon, B.C., man guilty on multiple sexual assault charges

Warning: This story contains details that may disturb readers.

Former Vernon, B.C., teacher Anoop Singh Klair has been found guilty of all eight charges he was facing, including sexual assault with a weapon and sexual interference of a person under the age of 14.

Klair resigned as a teacher when the allegations came to light.

It is important to note none of his victims were students of his.

The judge said that the witnesses’ testimony were credible and he believed their accounts of what had happened in the past.

Throughout the trial, court heard from Klair’s victims, who were young boys when Klair sexually assaulted them.

The witnesses’ identities are protected under a publication ban.

The crimes took place between 1999 and 2003, when Klair was aged 19 to 23.

The now 40-year-old Anoop Singh Klair was arrested in the fall of 2018. Sentencing is expected to happen on May 25th.

The Crown also recommended a psychiatric assessment be done on Klair but according to Klair’s lawyer he does not consent to the assessment.

