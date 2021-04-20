Menu

Canada

Vernon RCMP seeking public help identifying robbery suspect

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted April 20, 2021 6:59 pm
Vernon RCMP is asking the public to identify this robbery suspect. View image in full screen
Vernon RCMP is asking the public to identify this robbery suspect.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking public assistance identifying a man who allegedly robbed a Vernon business.

On April 14, around 8 p.m., a man stole two bottles of liquor from a business in the 2900 block of 30th Street, according to police.

Former Vernon pharmacist charged with manslaughter awaits judge's decision on bail

The thief allegedly was brandished a weapon and threatened an employee after the liquor theft.

The suspect then fled on foot.

“(Business) staff immediately called police and with the assistance of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Police Dog Services, officers responded to the location and attempted to track the man,” said Const. Chris Terleski, a Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer.

“Police were unable to locate the individual and are now turning to the public for their help.”

RCMP investigating sudden death in Vernon ,B.C.

The suspect is described as:

  • A Caucasian male
  • Around 35-years-old
  • Wearing black jacket, black pants with blue bandana face covering

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

North Okanagan senior rescued from house fire
North Okanagan senior rescued from house fire
OkanaganNorth Okanaganvernon rcmpvernon north okanagan rcmpAlleged ThiefBC robberyOkanagan robbery

