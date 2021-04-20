Vernon RCMP seeking public help identifying robbery suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking public assistance identifying a man who allegedly robbed a Vernon business.

On April 14, around 8 p.m., a man stole two bottles of liquor from a business in the 2900 block of 30th Street, according to police.

The thief allegedly was brandished a weapon and threatened an employee after the liquor theft.

The suspect then fled on foot.

“(Business) staff immediately called police and with the assistance of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Police Dog Services, officers responded to the location and attempted to track the man,” said Const. Chris Terleski, a Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer.

“Police were unable to locate the individual and are now turning to the public for their help.”

The suspect is described as:

A Caucasian male

Around 35-years-old

Wearing black jacket, black pants with blue bandana face covering

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.