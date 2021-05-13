Menu

Crime

Vernon RCMP track down dog thief, return Pomeranian to family

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted May 13, 2021 4:13 pm
Police say a Pomeranian named Chocnut was stolen from the 3000 block of 24th Avenue on Tuesday, but was tracked down and returned to its owner that night.
A stolen dog was returned to its rightful owner this week after Vernon RCMP tracked down and arrested the canine thief.

According to police, the dog, a Pomeranian named Chocnut, was stolen from a yard along the 3000 block of 24th Avenue on Tuesday.

The owner started searching the neighbourhood, but wound up phoning police after a neighbour said they saw a woman carry the dog away from the area.

Read more: RCMP reunite Kelowna family with stolen dog in ’emotional’ moment

“Using the information provided by the witness, investigators identified a suspect and searched several locations throughout the city, until approximately 11 p.m., when, with the assistance of the public, officers located the suspect with Chocnut in the 2500 block of 27th Street,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

“The suspect was arrested without incident and Chocnut was safely returned to his family.”

Police say the 41-year old Vernon woman has been released from custody, and that the incident is still being investigated.

Vernon RCMP also called the reunion heartwarming.

“People often ask what the best part of being a police officer is. Well, this is it, helping people,” said Terleski.

“The outcome of this event highlights the important roles both police, and the public have in solving and preventing crime, and how it takes teamwork to keep our communities safe.

“We have an incredibly happy family who has their beloved pet back and we’re happy to have been a part of it.”

