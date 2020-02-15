Menu

Crime

Stolen dog Mikki found safe: Winnipeg dog owner

By Erik Pindera Global News
Posted February 15, 2020 3:58 pm
Mikki the dog was inside a car stolen Thursday night.
Mikki the dog was inside a car stolen Thursday night. Winnipeg Police

A local pup stolen by scofflaws during a car theft has been found safe and sound.

The car, a grey 2003 Toyota Corolla with an AKW 308 licence plate, was stolen Thursday night from a Regent Avenue parking lot with two-year-old Mikki the dog inside, police said.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police, community on the lookout for stolen car with woman’s dog inside

“We found Mikki! She will be home soon,” Mikki’s owner Mary Perron posted on Facebook Saturday, thanking family, police, media and Good Samaritans for spreading the word about her stolen dog.
Winnipeg police tweeted out their congratulations shortly afterward.

The pup’s owner had stopped to help a group of people with a stalled car but had her vehicle stolen instead, police said Thursday.

Winnipeg police have not yet made any arrests and the vehicle is still missing, according to Winnipeg police Const. Jay Murray.
MPI tracking factors in car theft
MPI tracking factors in car theft
