Stolen dog Mikki found safe: Winnipeg dog owner

A local pup stolen by scofflaws during a car theft has been found safe and sound.

The car, a grey 2003 Toyota Corolla with an AKW 308 licence plate, was stolen Thursday night from a Regent Avenue parking lot with two-year-old Mikki the dog inside, police said.

“We found Mikki! She will be home soon,” Mikki’s owner Mary Perron posted on Facebook Saturday, thanking family, police, media and Good Samaritans for spreading the word about her stolen dog.

Winnipeg police tweeted out their congratulations shortly afterward.

Update: Sounds like Mikki is on his way home! https://t.co/Ml0CsKgH2n pic.twitter.com/tPOeME9CMz — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) February 15, 2020 The pup’s owner had stopped to help a group of people with a stalled car but had her vehicle stolen instead, police said Thursday.

Winnipeg police have not yet made any arrests and the vehicle is still missing, according to Winnipeg police Const. Jay Murray.

