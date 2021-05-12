Man charged with sexual assault of women at Calgary’s Market Mall

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have charged a man with the sexual assault of two women at Market Mall last month.

The incidents both happened on March 23.

Police said the first victim was touched sexually by a man who had followed her around an unnamed store at around 6:30 p.m.

Later that evening, another woman was approached by a man and touched sexually while she shopped, police said.

Police said they were able to identify a suspect and have since charged him with two counts of sexual assault.

“At this time, we are not naming the individual due to extenuating circumstances,” police said.

“Sexual touching without consent is sexual assault,” police said. “It has a lasting impact on victims and can leave them feeling unsafe and vulnerable in public for many years after the incident.”

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Calgary Police Service’s non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.