Albertans to get update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon

Alberta’s deputy chief medical officer of health will provide an update on COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. André Corriveau is expected to speak at 3:30 p.m. The update will be live streamed in this post. Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is off this week.

On the weekend, Alberta launched its COVID-19 vaccine lottery, aimed at getting more of the eligible population immunized with three $1-million prizes up for grabs.

We’re this close! 🤏 Only 25,315 first doses to go before were fully #OpenForSummer. Book now ➡️ https://t.co/t6gSnm4lw9 And don’t forget to enter our $1M first dose lottery after you get your shot ➡️ https://t.co/RAJ2BdEVvr pic.twitter.com/kwbw84T1R0 — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) June 15, 2021

As of Monday, 68.8 per cent of those aged 12 and older had received their first dose of vaccine, which is just shy of the 70 per cent benchmark needed to launch Stage 3 of Alberta’s summer reopening plan.

On Saturday, when the lottery was announced, 68.5 per cent of total eligible Albertans had received one dose of vaccine. The premier’s office expects to reach 70 per cent by June 18.

1:55 COVID-19 vaccine campaign slowdown coming in Canada, experts warn COVID-19 vaccine campaign slowdown coming in Canada, experts warn

As of Monday, there were 3,089 active cases across the province, with 115 new infections being reported in the previous 24 hours.

More than 3.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the province. More than 20 per cent of eligible Albertans had received their second shot.

A total of 270 people were in hospital with COVID-19, 73 of whom were being treated in ICUs. One additional COVID-19 death was reported to Alberta Health.