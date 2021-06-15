SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Albertans to get update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 2:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta launches Open For Summer Lottery to boost COVID-19 vaccine uptake' Alberta launches Open For Summer Lottery to boost COVID-19 vaccine uptake
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces the details of the province’s Open For Summer Lottery to boost COVID-19 vaccine uptake in the province.

Alberta’s deputy chief medical officer of health will provide an update on COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. André Corriveau is expected to speak at 3:30 p.m. The update will be live streamed in this post. Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is off this week.

On the weekend, Alberta launched its COVID-19 vaccine lottery, aimed at getting more of the eligible population immunized with three $1-million prizes up for grabs.

As of Monday, 68.8 per cent of those aged 12 and older had received their first dose of vaccine, which is just shy of the 70 per cent benchmark needed to launch Stage 3 of Alberta’s summer reopening plan.

On Saturday, when the lottery was announced, 68.5 per cent of total eligible Albertans had received one dose of vaccine. The premier’s office expects to reach 70 per cent by June 18.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 vaccine campaign slowdown coming in Canada, experts warn' COVID-19 vaccine campaign slowdown coming in Canada, experts warn
COVID-19 vaccine campaign slowdown coming in Canada, experts warn

As of Monday, there were 3,089 active cases across the province, with 115 new infections being reported in the previous 24 hours.

More than 3.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the province. More than 20 per cent of eligible Albertans had received their second shot.

A total of 270 people were in hospital with COVID-19, 73 of whom were being treated in ICUs. One additional COVID-19 death was reported to Alberta Health.

