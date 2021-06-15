Drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics open at East Calgary Health Centre, Genesis Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Two different drop-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics opened in Calgary this week.

The clinics are located at the Family Care Clinic in the East Calgary Health Centre and the Genesis Centre in the city’s northeast.

Both clinics are open to anyone who hasn’t yet received a first dose of a vaccine.

No appointment is required.

Those attending either clinic are asked to bring their Alberta Health Care card if they have one, along with photo ID.

Attendees will be required to wear a face mask and use hand sanitizer when at either site.

Learn more about the Genesis Centre first dose immunization clinic

The two-day COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Genesis Centre, located at 7555 Falconridge Blvd. N.E., will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 15 and 16.

Story continues below advertisement

Parking is free.

Alberta Health Services says up to 500 Pfizer immunizations can be provided each day.

Learn more about the East Calgary Health Centre first dose immunization clinic

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Family Care Clinic in the East Calgary Health Centre, located at 4715 8 Ave. S.E., opened on Monday.

The clinic will operate Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. until further notice.

Those attending the clinic will receive an mRNA vaccine.

Those who would rather schedule a first dose appointment at the Family Care Clinic can call them at 403-955-1400.

Advertisement