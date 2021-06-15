Snowbirds fly over London, Ont. to honour Afzaal family killed in attack

Send this page to someone via email

To commemorate the lives lost in the London, Ont., vehicle attack last week, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds flew over the city Tuesday morning.

On their Twitter account, the CFSnowbirds said the flypast was to commemorate those lost and in solidarity with family, friends and all Canadians who came together following the tragedy.

The Snowbirds could be seen over the London skies around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

A tweet from a London lawyer and representative of the London Muslim Mosque, Nawaz Tahir, thanked the Snowbirds.

“We appreciate the show of solidarity!” he wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Canadian Force Snowbirds flying over Victoria Hospital in London, Ont., on June 15, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

View image in full screen Canadian Force Snowbirds flying over Victoria Hospital in London, Ont., on June 15, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London Mayor Ed Holder also tweeted about the flyby, calling it “very thoughtful.”

Talat Afzaal, 74, her son Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, and their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman were killed on Sunday, June 6.

Story continues below advertisement

The family died while out for a walk after a man in a truck drove them down in what police called a premeditated attack because they were Muslim.

A funeral for the four killed was held this past Sunday where thousands gathered to pay their respects.

Yes, Fayez is home today. But what exactly is “home” now? How the h*** does a 9 year old process what just happened – no mommy, no daddy, not even his big sister anymore, or grandma. All gone, just like that. So please, pray for him, every day, and for the extended family too 🤲🏾 — Nawaz Tahir (@ntahir2015) June 15, 2021

The family’s nine-year-old son Fayez, the sole survivor of the attack, has since been released from the hospital and is being taken care of by extended family, according to a tweet from Tahir.

The accused Nathaniel Veltman, 20, is facing charges of first-degree and attempted murder as well as new charges alleging the attack was an act of terrorism.

Advertisement