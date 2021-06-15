Menu

Canada

Snowbirds fly over London, Ont. to honour Afzaal family killed in attack

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 3:24 pm
Canadian Force Snowbirds flying over Victoria Hospital in London, Ont., on June 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Canadian Force Snowbirds flying over Victoria Hospital in London, Ont., on June 15, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

To commemorate the lives lost in the London, Ont., vehicle attack last week, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds flew over the city Tuesday morning.

On their Twitter account, the CFSnowbirds said the flypast was to commemorate those lost and in solidarity with family, friends and all Canadians who came together following the tragedy.

The Snowbirds could be seen over the London skies around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

A tweet from a London lawyer and representative of the London Muslim Mosque, Nawaz Tahir, thanked the Snowbirds.

“We appreciate the show of solidarity!” he wrote.

'Taken too soon' — Funeral held for London, Ont., family killed in attack

Canadian Force Snowbirds flying over Victoria Hospital in London, Ont., on June 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Canadian Force Snowbirds flying over Victoria Hospital in London, Ont., on June 15, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
Canadian Force Snowbirds flying over Victoria Hospital in London, Ont., on June 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Canadian Force Snowbirds flying over Victoria Hospital in London, Ont., on June 15, 2021. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News

London Mayor Ed Holder also tweeted about the flyby, calling it “very thoughtful.”

Talat Afzaal, 74, her son Salman Afzaal, 46, his wife Madiha Salman, 44, and their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman were killed on Sunday, June 6.

The family died while out for a walk after a man in a truck drove them down in what police called a premeditated attack because they were Muslim.

Family of London, Ont. attack victims say terrorism charges against accused make sense

A funeral for the four killed was held this past Sunday where thousands gathered to pay their respects.

The family’s nine-year-old son Fayez, the sole survivor of the attack, has since been released from the hospital and is being taken care of by extended family, according to a tweet from Tahir.

The accused Nathaniel Veltman, 20, is facing charges of first-degree and attempted murder as well as new charges alleging the attack was an act of terrorism.

