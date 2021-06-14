Family of London, Ont. attack victims say terrorism charges against accused make sense

Send this page to someone via email

The spokesperson for the Afzaal family said laying terrorism charges against the suspect accused of killing four family members will further raise awareness about the seriousness of Islamophobia.

Speaking with Global News, family spokesperson Saboor Khan said the family’s main interest is to address the issue of Islamophobia and expose the problem.

Read more: London attack suspect charged with terrorism

Khan said the June 6 attack has caused immense fear — for example, he said some people are no longer comfortable wearing hijabs. So Khan said that, from the family’s perspective, these terrorism charges make sense.

The suspect, Nathaniel Veltman, was already facing first-degree and attempted murder charges. New charges alleging the attack was an act of terrorism were unveiled Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh told the court the deputy director of public prosecutions had approved charges last Wednesday alleging the killings constituted terrorist activity.

The attempted murder is also being prosecuted as terrorism, she said.

2:46 London, Ont. attack suspect formally charged with terrorism London, Ont. attack suspect formally charged with terrorism

The family spokesperson also added that the family is not seeking revenge. Their main focus is raising awareness that Islamophobia is real and that hate will not be tolerated by the justice system.

Salman Afzaal, 46, Madiha Salman, 44, Yumna Afzaal, 15, and Talat Afzaal, 74, were killed in the attack. Fayez Afzaal, 9, was the lone survivor.

Khan said Fayez has been released from hospital and is recovering in the company of family.

Story continues below advertisement

Aarij Anwer, the Imam of the London Muslim Mosque, told Global News that Fayez is expected to make a full recovery.

“Any of the injuries that he sustained is not going to hamper his long-term health. His family’s here. His uncles are here. His grandma is here from Pakistan,” he said.

Fayez has also been reaching out to his classmates, friends and his sister’s friends, the Imam said. He’s also had the opportunity to video chat with some friends.

A funeral was held Saturday for the four people killed the evening of June 6 on Hyde Park Road.

— with files from Global News’ Stewart Bell, Catherine McDonald, Kieron O’Dea and Mike Drolet

6:06 How to speak with your kids about the London attack on a Muslim family How to speak with your kids about the London attack on a Muslim family