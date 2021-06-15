Modified 2021 Calgary Folk Fest to go ahead in July with single stage

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary Folk Fest will be going ahead in July, but organizers say the annual multi-day music festival will look different than it used to.

Instead of having numerous stages for artists to perform on, there will be just one main stage and the festival’s usual amenities — like a family area and artisan market — won’t be around.

The 2021 summer concert series, which runs at Prince’s Island Park from July 22 to July 28, is called Summer Serenades.

“Audiences will come together while staying safely apart at this grassroots community gathering as we work closely with the City of Calgary and Alberta Health Services (AHS) and follow all COVID-19 protocols,” a news release said.

Masks will be mandatory at the event and organizers say there will be physical distancing in place and increased sanitization.

Audience members will be seated on so-called “home base tarps” with a two-metre distance between each home base.

Calgary Folk Fest says attendees will be seated on home base tarps, with a two-metre distance between each tarp and pathways throughout the area.

The 2021 event will be reduced to 15 per cent of the festival’s normal capacity.

“These measures will keep the audience, artists, crews and community safe while bringing live music to our city,” a news release explained.

"Summer Serenades is a small step on the road to recovery for the festival, live music and the arts."

Among the artists set to perform at the Calgary Folk Festival’s Summer Serenades concert series are Cowboy Junkies, Dan Mangan, Lido Pimienta, The Halluci Nation, Shad, Skratch Bastid, Hawksley Workman, The Jim Cuddy Band, Whitehorse and Ruth B.

The full line-up can be found online at calgaryfolkfest.com.

Tickets for Summer Serenades go on sale at 10 a.m. June 18.

“Due to extremely limited capacity we expect home base tarps/blanket spots to sell out quickly,” organizers said.