Canada

Premier Doug Ford to make announcement on residential school burial sites

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 8:43 am
Memorial at Toronto's Queens Park for the 215 Indigenous children who were found at a former residential school in B.C. View image in full screen
Memorial at Toronto's Queens Park for the 215 Indigenous children who were found at a former residential school in B.C. Gord Edick / Global News

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make a virtual announcement on burial sites at former residential schools.

Ford is scheduled to speak virtually at 11 a.m.

He will be joined by Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford, as well as other Indigenous leaders.

Read more: Trudeau vows ‘concrete action’ after discovery of 215 bodies at former residential school site

The announcement comes after 215 Indigenous children were discovered in unmarked graves at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

The discovery has led to calls for action from Indigenous leaders, politicians, and residential school survivors for similar searches to be conducted at the sites of other residential schools.

Another search conducted in Manitoba led to the discovery of 104 potential graves at a former residential school near the city of Brandon.

