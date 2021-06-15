Premier Doug Ford to make announcement on residential school burial sites

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to make a virtual announcement on burial sites at former residential schools.

Ford is scheduled to speak virtually at 11 a.m.

He will be joined by Minister of Indigenous Affairs Greg Rickford, as well as other Indigenous leaders.

The announcement comes after 215 Indigenous children were discovered in unmarked graves at a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

The discovery has led to calls for action from Indigenous leaders, politicians, and residential school survivors for similar searches to be conducted at the sites of other residential schools.

Another search conducted in Manitoba led to the discovery of 104 potential graves at a former residential school near the city of Brandon.

