Ford says his ‘heart breaks’ after discovery of children’s remains found in unmarked burial sites at B.C. residential school
Ontario Premier Doug Ford commented on Wednesday about the recent discovery of remains of 215 children in unmarked burial sites at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in B.C., saying his “heart breaks” for Indigenous communities, families and the survivors. He added it also reminds people of the pain caused by residential schools and they would work with Indigenous partners and all levels of government to investigate former school sites in the province.