Canada

Canada election: Fort McMurray–Cold Lake

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:23 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Fort McMurray—Cold Lake. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Fort McMurray—Cold Lake. Elections Canada

The Fort McMurray–Cold Lake riding covers the province’s northeast and includes the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo/Fort McMurray, the city of Cold Lake and Lac La Biche County. It also contains CFB Cold Lake and most of the Athabasca oil sands area.

The Conservative Party’s David Yurdiga won the riding in 2019 by a majority, collecting almost 80 per cent of the vote.

The Tory candidate has represented the area since 2015. This region has voted to the right of the political spectrum since at least 1968.

Fort McMurray–Cold Lake is home to 110,230 residents and 79,222 registered voters. Immigrants make up close to 16.5 per cent of this riding’s population. Popular countries of origin include Pakistan, the Philippines and India.

According to Statistics Canada, mining and oil and gas operations, as well as construction, employed the highest number of people as of 2016.

Candidates:

Conservatives: David Yurdiga (incumbent)

