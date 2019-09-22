Canada election: Fort McMurray-Cold Lake

The riding of Fort McMurray-Cold Lake was created in 2012 when northern Alberta, previously served by two ridings, was split into three.

Candidates

Liberals: Maggie Farrington

Conservatives: David Yurdiga

NDP: TBD

Green: Brian Deheer

PPC: Matthew Barrett

Geography

This riding covers the province’s northeast, and includes the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo/Fort McMurray, the city of Cold Lake, and Lac La Biche County. It also contains CFB Cold Lake and most of the Athabasca oil sands area.

History

This region has voted to the right of the political spectrum since at least 1968. As of the 2016 Census, people in their late 20s and early 30s made up the area’s largest population. According to Statistics Canada, mining and oil and gas operations, as well as construction, employed the highest number of people.

Conservative David Yurdiga was elected in a by-election in 2014 to replace Brian Jean, who left federal politics and became leader of the former Wildrose provincial political party. He is running for re-election in 2019.