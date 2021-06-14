Shooting in Winnipeg’s West Broadway sends 1 to hospital, puts school in lockdown

A shooting in Winnipeg’s West Broadway neighbourhood has sent one person to hospital and temporarily left a school in lockdown Monday afternoon.
Winnipeg police say they were called to the report of a shooting near the corner of Young and Balmoral streets around 3:45 p.m.
They say one person was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound, but released no further information on the victim’s identity or their condition.
The shooting happened near Balmoral Hall School, which went into lockdown as a precautionary measure, police say.
The lockdown ended around 4:30 p.m., according to police.
Police haven’t said what led up the to shooting or whether any arrests have been made.
