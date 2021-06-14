Shooting in Winnipeg’s West Broadway sends 1 to hospital, puts school in lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

A shooting in Winnipeg’s West Broadway neighbourhood has sent one person to hospital and temporarily left a school in lockdown Monday afternoon.

Winnipeg police say they were called to the report of a shooting near the corner of Young and Balmoral streets around 3:45 p.m.

They say one person was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound, but released no further information on the victim’s identity or their condition.

View image in full screen One person was sent to hospital with a gunshot wound, police say. Jordan Pearn/Global News

The shooting happened near Balmoral Hall School, which went into lockdown as a precautionary measure, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

The lockdown ended around 4:30 p.m., according to police.

Police haven’t said what led up the to shooting or whether any arrests have been made.

WPS is responding to a report of a male shot in the area of Young & Balmoral. Numerous police units are on the scene. Please avoid the area. — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) June 14, 2021