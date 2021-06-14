Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shooting in Winnipeg’s West Broadway sends 1 to hospital, puts school in lockdown

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 7:10 pm
Young Balmoral shooting 1 View image in full screen
Winnipeg police investigating a shooting that sent one to hospital near Young Street and Balmoral Street Monday. Jordan Pearn/Global News

A shooting in Winnipeg’s West Broadway neighbourhood has sent one person to hospital and temporarily left a school in lockdown Monday afternoon.

Winnipeg police say they were called to the report of a shooting near the corner of Young and Balmoral streets around 3:45 p.m.

Read more: Winnipeg police ID 48-year-old Kennedy Street shooting victim

They say one person was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound, but released no further information on the victim’s identity or their condition.

One person was sent to hospital with a gunshot wound, police say. View image in full screen
One person was sent to hospital with a gunshot wound, police say. Jordan Pearn/Global News

The shooting happened near Balmoral Hall School, which went into lockdown as a precautionary measure, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Two people in hospital, two in custody after pair of Winnipeg shootings Saturday

The lockdown ended around 4:30 p.m., according to police.

Police haven’t said what led up the to shooting or whether any arrests have been made.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg police tagWinnipeg crime tagWinnipeg shooting tagYoung Street tagBalmoral Street tagWest Broadway shooting tagBalmoral Hall School tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers