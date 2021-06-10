Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police ID 48-year-old Kennedy Street shooting victim

By Sam Thompson CJOB
Posted June 10, 2021 3:03 pm
A Winnipeg police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cruiser. Elisha Dacey/Global News

Winnipeg police are investigating a homicide after they were called to a shooting in the 300 block of Kennedy Street just after midnight Thursday.

Police said they found a man lying outside with serious injuries from a shooting. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The victim of Winnipeg’s 13th homicide of 2021 has been identified as 48-year-old Marlon Jose Chamorro-Gonzales.

Read more: Winnipeg police arrest three after man beaten to death, body hidden in home

While police were investigating the scene, a 47-year-old man approached them and told them he had been stabbed — in an incident unrelated to the shooting.

The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable, but has not been able to give police any details of what happened.

The homicide investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police release video of two suspects in homicide of Mohammed Yonis Ali' Winnipeg police release video of two suspects in homicide of Mohammed Yonis Ali
Winnipeg police release video of two suspects in homicide of Mohammed Yonis Ali – May 28, 2021
