Two injured in separate shootings in Winnipeg on Saturday

Winnipeg Police are set to hold a rare Sunday morning briefing to discuss two separate shootings in the city on Saturday that resulted in both arrests and hospitalizations.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 300 block of Carlton Street for reports of shots being fired.

Two people were taken into custody, including one person who has been injured.

Later, around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Arlington Street and Logan Avenue, where a second shooting sent someone to hospital.

Police say that person is expected to recover.

Police will provide more details on those shootings Sunday morning, and are also expected to speak about thefts, a distress call that shut down the Disraeli Fwy. during the afternoon, and a wanted man.

