Crime

Two injured in separate shootings in Winnipeg on Saturday

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted March 28, 2021 10:38 am
Winnipeg police say two people are facing several charges after an argument between three people ended in gunfire early Sunday morning.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Winnipeg police say two people are facing several charges after an argument between three people ended in gunfire early Sunday morning.THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Winnipeg Police are set to hold a rare Sunday morning briefing to discuss two separate shootings in the city on Saturday that resulted in both arrests and hospitalizations.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a call in the 300 block of Carlton Street for reports of shots being fired.

Two people were taken into custody, including one person who has been injured.

Later, around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Arlington Street and Logan Avenue, where a second shooting sent someone to hospital.

Read more: 1 person in unstable condition after assault: Winnipeg Police

Police say that person is expected to recover.

Police will provide more details on those shootings Sunday morning, and are also expected to speak about thefts, a distress call that shut down the Disraeli Fwy. during the afternoon, and a wanted man.

