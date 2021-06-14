Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline as R-value remains below 1

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday, Alberta Health confirmed 115 new COVID-19 cases from about 3,315 tests.

That puts the province’s positivity rate at about 3.7 per cent.

There were a total of 3,089 active cases across Alberta. The province’s R-value — transmission rate — was at 0.76.

One-hundred-four cases involving variants of concern had been identified.

Alberta Health reported there were 270 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 73 who were being treated in ICU.

Officials said Monday one additional death due to COVID-19 had been reported to Alberta Health over the last 24 hours. A woman in her 40s from the Central zone passed away. Her case did not have any known comorbidities.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta had administered approximately 3,412,751 doses of vaccine as of June 13. Nearly 21 per cent of eligible Albertans 12 and older have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

2:47 Drop-in 1st doses of vaccine available at Edmonton Expo Centre Drop-in 1st doses of vaccine available at Edmonton Expo Centre

The percentage of eligible Albertans who have received at least one dose sat at 68.8 per cent.

On June 14, the province extended the drop-in first-dose clinic at the Edmonton Expo Centre:

Tuesday, June 15 – 12:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16 – 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 17 – 12:30 p.m. – 6:45 p.m.

Friday, June 18 – 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 19 – 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

AHS is offering no appointment, first dose COVID-19 immunization appointments for anyone who’s not yet received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Immunizers are administering mRNA vaccine.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you have not yet had a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, you are encouraged to attend the Edmonton EXPO Centre clinic at 7515 118 Ave NW, in Hall C,” AHS said in a news release.

READ MORE: Are financial incentives motivators for individuals not yet inoculated?

Premier Jason Kenney provided more details earlier Monday about the Open For Summer Lottery, which will hand out three separate $1-million prizes this summer.

The first $1-million prize is up for grabs to any Albertan 18 or older who gets at least their first dose of vaccine. Registration will close one week after the province immunizes 70 per cent of the eligible population with one dose.

The winner of the first $1 million will be announced when Stage 3 of Alberta’s Open for Summer plan begins.

The other two $1-million lotteries will be held throughout the summer.

4:23 Tourism Calgary recommends staycations for summer 2021 Tourism Calgary recommends staycations for summer 2021

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi announced Monday the city was at a place it could lift its local state of emergency.

Story continues below advertisement