COVID-19: 18 cases in London-Middlesex, seven each in Elgin-Oxford, Huron-Perth

Eighteen new COVID-19 cases have been reported in London-Middlesex, local health officials said on Monday.

It brings the region’s pandemic case total to 12,444, of which 12,122 have resolved, an increase of 14 from the day before. At least 222 COVID-19 deaths have been reported during the pandemic, most recently on Friday.

At least 100 cases are currently active in the region.

The health unit says 196 cases have been reported since the start of the month, with only one day surpassing 30 new cases. In the first 13 days of May, the region had recorded 1,004 cases.

The rolling seven-day case average for London-Middlesex (June 7-13) stands at 13. One month ago, the average was 71.

The region’s test positivity rate sits at 2.1 per cent as of the week of May 30.

Of the 18 new confirmed cases, 16 are from London while two are from elsewhere in Middlesex County.

A vast majority of the cases involve people under the age of 40. Seven cases involve people 19 or younger, two are in their 20s, five are in their 30s, and one each is in their 40s, 50s, 60s, and 70s.

Close contact with a confirmed cases is listed as the exposure source for eight cases, while four are due to outbreak, four are pending or undetermined, and two have no known link.

The number of variant cases in the region stands at 3,256, an increase of three from the day before.

Through the month of May, variants accounted for upwards of 80 per cent of cases each week. They accounted for at least 70 per cent of cases whose episode date was last week. (That percentage may change as new data comes in.)

The Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), first identified in the U.K., has accounted for nearly all local variant cases — 3,167.

Eighty-two cases have been confirmed to involve the Gamma variant (P.1), first identified in Brazil. One case has also been confirmed to involve the Zeta, or P.2 variant — the other lineage identified in Brazil in October 2020.

Four cases have been confirmed to involve the B.1.617 variant, first identified in India. Two are listed as being the Delta sub-lineage (B.1.617.2) and one the Kappa sub-lineage (B.1.617.1).

Recent modelling suggested the Delta variant could become the dominant strain this summer.

Meanwhile, two cases have been confirmed to involve the Beta variant (B.1.351), first identified in South Africa.

Another 310 cases were found to have a spike protein mutation consistent with one or more coronavirus variants. An undetermined number of cases are currently under investigation.

“The truth is, we’ve seen this movie before. This isn’t the first time or even the second time we’ve reopened after a lockdown. This time… we need to write a different ending,” London Mayor Ed Holder said during Monday’s briefing, urging people to follow guidelines and get the vaccine.

“The last few times, the ending has been a spike in cases, more hospitalisations, more deaths and ultimately more lockdowns. Nobody wants that at this time. So let’s write a different ending. Let’s ensure the most recent lockdown was our last lockdown. And to do that, let’s not fall victim to complacency.”

A total of 11,244 cases have been confirmed in London since the pandemic began, while 360 have been in Middlesex Centre.

Elsewhere, 334 cases have been in Strathroy-Caradoc, 155 in Thames Centre, 72 in Lucan Biddulph, 58 in Southwest Middlesex, 55 in North Middlesex, 15 in Adelaide Metcalfe and six in Newbury, while 127 cases have pending location information.

Hospitalizations

At least 22 COVID-19 patients were listed as being in the care of London Health Sciences Centre on Monday, an increase of six from Friday.

Of those, 10 are in the ICU, two more than the previous update. Fewer than five COVID-19 patients in acute care, and fewer than five in the ICU, are from out of region. No staff at LHSC are currently positive for COVID-19.

The organization is currently dealing with an outbreak at University Hospital, declared Sunday, in 8TU – Transplant Unit.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, meanwhile, no the organization reported no COVID-19 patients in its care at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

However, the organization says there are three non-outbreak cases involving staff, and one outbreak-related case involving a resident at Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care.

Outbreaks

A new institutional outbreak has been declared a University Hospital.

The outbreak was declared Sunday in the hospital’s 8TU – Transplant Unit. Fewer than five cases are linked to the outbreak.

It’s the first COVID-19 outbreak to be declared at University Hospital, and within London Health Sciences Centre, since March 27 when an outbreak was declared in U4 – Medicine 1, also known as 4IP General Medicine.

During Monday’s media briefing, Dr. Adam Dukelow said preliminary testing indicated the outbreak involved a variant strain, but full sequencing of the specimen had not occurred yet.

Late last year, University Hospital was the scene of at least 11 unit-level outbreaks between Nov. 10 and Dec. 28. Combined, the outbreaks resulted in a total of 82 patients and 92 staff members infected, and at least 29 deaths.

No outbreaks are active at any long-term care or retirement home.

Health unit data shows that 853 cases and 109 deaths have been reported during the pandemic at local long-term care and retirement homes.

Schools

No new school-related cases have been reported and no cases or outbreaks are currently active.

There are also no active cases tied to the local child-care sector, according to the health unit.

Students have been in remote learning since April and will remain so until the end of the school year.

The Thames Valley District School Board says it will hold virtual graduation ceremonies for Grade 9 and 12 students at the end of the month.

Vaccinations and Testing

The London-Middlesex region is expected to receive at least 42,000 vaccine doses per week over the next two to three weeks, an increase of about 70 per cent, local health officials said.

During Monday’s media briefing, Dr. Chris Mackie, the region’s medical officer of health, unveiled that the region was set to see an additional 17,000 doses per week of Moderna, in addition to the normal 25,000 dose allotment of Pfizer.

The Moderna shipment, he said, was scheduled to arrive sometime over the weekend, for delivery in the vaccination clinics on Monday.

“This move will mean that starting next Monday, instead of vaccinating 4,000 people per day in our mass clinics, we’ll be able to vaccinate about 6,000 people per day, and potentially even more the following week,” Mackie said. The region’s maximum capacity is roughly 10,000 per day.

“We expect to have another large delivery of Moderna, we don’t exactly know the number on that yet, but that will be coming later next week.”

Mackie said the increased vaccine doses were the result of a federal procurement of a large shipment of Moderna.

Last week, the company announced it would start shipping Canada’s doses from the United States instead of Europe, with 7.1 million doses to be arrive between June 14 and June 21.

Ottawa reported Monday that the company will now ship 8.7 million doses in that time frame instead, with two separate shipments of 2.9 million doses this week, and another 2.9 million doses shipped next week.

A total of 12.9 million doses are now expected between April and June, on top of two million shipped before March 31.

With the wave of additional vaccines set to arrive over the next two to three weeks, Mackie says the health unit will reorient itself during that time to focus on the vaccine campaign, temporarily redeploying staff and winding down most of its services, excluding those where “we know that there are absolutely critical issues that have to continue to be addressed.”

It was just last week that the health unit issued a call for more applications for qualified staff to work at the region’s mass vaccination clinics and mobile clinics. Mackie noted that more than 1,000 resumes had been submitted by Saturday.

The news also comes amid ongoing concerns about the more contagious and aforementioned Delta variant, which recent modelling suggested could become the dominant strain in Ontario this summer.

The boost in vaccine doses means the health unit will be able to accelerate local second doses sooner, Mackie said, adding officials were in talks with the province “about what exactly that will look like.” An announcement is expected Tuesday.

“We know that the Delta variant… requires two doses for full protection. For the vast majority of COVID strains, one dose provides about 90 per cent protection. For the Delta variant, that’s more like 30-40 per cent,” Mackie said.

“The fact that we have access to this huge allotment of vaccine right in time to prepare for Delta variant — we’ve had one case, really limited activity in this community of Delta variant, but we know it’s becoming a driver in places like Peel and some of the other GTA and northern communities.”

Currently the health unit is allowing people 70 and older, and people of any age who got their first shot on or before April 18, to rebook their second dose. Certain individuals under 70 who are high-risk health-care workers are also able to rebook.

At least seven regions in the province, designated as Delta variant hot spots, are allowing people of all ages to rebook if their first dose was on or before May 9. That date, Mackie said, “certainly… will be a consideration” locally, adding confirmation is expected late Monday, to be announced Tuesday.

First doses are continuing at the region’s four mass vaccination clinics as well as through mobile clinics, pharmacies and other locations. All residents 12 and older can get the vaccine, with youth eligible only for Pfizer. Residents are asked to visit the local vaccine booking website or call 226-289-3560.

A number of local pharmacies are also offering doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, but bookings must be made through the pharmacies themselves.

For residents who got AstraZeneca as their first dose, the choice is theirs whether to have AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna for their second after the revised eight-week interval.

Those who got the AstraZeneca shot and who would like their second dose to be Pfizer or Moderna can book through the vaccine booking website or by calling 226-289-3560. People who want their second dose to be AstraZeneca are asked to contact the pharmacy or primary care setting where they got their initial shot.

Those looking to get a COVID-19 test have several options.

The region’s main assessment centres, located at Carling Heights and Oakridge Arena, remain open and operating by appointment.

People can also be tested at MyHealth Testing Centre, at certain pharmacies and — if a student or staff member — at Fanshawe College and Western University.

Ontario

Ontario is reporting 447 new cases of COVID-19 today and four more deaths linked to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says there are 110 new cases in Toronto, 61 in Peel Region and 56 in Waterloo.

She says there are also 39 new cases in the Porcupine Health Unit and 29 in Durham Region.

Today’s data is based on nearly 13,600 tests completed.

The Ministry of Health says 384 people are in hospital because of COVID-19 but notes that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit data over the weekend.

Ontario says that 135,574 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered since Sunday’s report, for a total of over 11.3 million.

Elgin and Oxford

Seven new COVID-19 cases have been reported, Southwestern Public Health said in their first update since Friday.

It brings the region’s pandemic case total to 3,832, of which 3,730 have resolved, an increase of nine from Friday. At least 83 virus-related deaths have been reported, most recently on Tuesday.

The health unit says 19 cases are active in the region. Thirteen of them are in Woodstock. Two people from Elgin-Oxford are currently in hospital, neither in the ICU.

Data from the health unit regarding variant cases was still unavailable Monday. The data was removed early last week after the health unit said it had commenced a review of the data for accuracy following a change in lab processes.

It’s unclear when the data will be re-added to the health unit’s dashboard.

No update on the local vaccination rollout was available Monday.

Second dose re-bookings are ongoing for all residents 70 and older and residents who got their first dose before April 18 can re-book their second dose at an earlier interval.

Those eligible to reschedule their second dose for an earlier appointment can do so via the online booking portal or by phone at 1-800-922-0096 ext. 9.

Other certain individuals under 80 are also able to book earlier second doses by phone at 226-289-3560.

For first doses, people aged 12 and older are eligible, with youth able to get the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.

Eligible residents looking for a first dose are asked to visit the area’s vaccine booking site. The health unit still encourages people to add their names to a same-day vaccination list.

Several pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer Pfizer and Moderna shots. Bookings must be made directly with the pharmacies.

There have been no changes when it comes to schools and institutional outbreaks. No school-related cases and no such outbreaks are active.

Per-municipality case counts can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at 0.8 per cent as of the week of May 30, down from 2.2 per cent the week before. Updated numbers are expected this week.

Huron and Perth

Seven new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Huron-Perth.

It brings the region’s case tally to 1,862, of which 1,782 have resolved, an increase of 11 from Friday’s update. At least 57 virus-related deaths have been reported, most recently on May 20.

The health unit says 23 cases are active. At least six are in Huron East and five in Stratford. One person is currently in hospital with COVID-19.

The number of variant cases and cases that have screened positive for a mutation consistent with a variant stands at 297. Eight are active.

At least 153 cases involve the Alpha variant, according to Public Health Ontario, while five involve the Gamma variant. The remaining cases are likely still under genomic analysis.

No update was available Monday about the region’s vaccination rollout.

The health unit says earlier second dose bookings are ongoing for people who received an mRNA vaccine and who are aged 70-plus, or who got their first dose on or before April 18.

Certain people under 70 are also able to book an earlier second dose appointment, such as those with specific health risks.

More information on how to re-book a second dose can be found on the health unit’s website. Those eligible may also book their appointment through a participating pharmacy, the health unit said.

Those who received a first dose of AstraZeneca can choose to have Pfizer or Moderna through a local clinic or pharmacy, or a second dose of AstraZeneca at a pharmacy that offers it. These doses are being given at an eight-week interval, down from the previous 12.

For first doses, people 12 and older are eligible, with youth able to get the Pfizer shot. More information can be found on the health unit’s website.

More than 86,047 people have gotten at least one dose, or about 70.8 per cent of Huron-Perth residents, as of June 13.

One new school-related case has been reported, involving Upper Thames Elementary School.

It’s among seven active school-related cases in the region, none linked to school exposure. Details can be found on the websites of the Avon-Maitland District School Board and Huron-Perth Catholic District School Board.

No new outbreaks have been declared, and one remains active. The outbreak involves Knollcrest Lodge, a long-term care home in Perth East, where three staff members tested positive.

Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit dashboard.

The region’s test positivity rate was 0.9 per cent as of the week of May 30, down from 1.8 per cent the week before.

Sarnia and Lambton

Two new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Lambton.

It brings the region’s pandemic case total to 3,545, of which 3,457 have resolved, an increase of four from the day before. At least 61 virus-related deaths have been reported so far during the pandemic, most recently on Wednesday.

At least 27 cases remain active in the region. Five COVID-19 patients were listed as being in the care of Bluewater Health on Monday, down one from the day before.

The region’s variant case tally stands at 616, the health unit says.

Public Health Ontario reports that 405 cases involve the Alpha variant, while 17 cases have been confirmed to be the Gamma variant. The status of the remaining cases is unclear. An unspecified number may be undergoing genomic testing.

No update was available Monday on the region’s vaccination campaign.

Re-bookings for earlier second doses are ongoing for people 70 and older and people who received their first dose of vaccine — Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca — on or before April 18. Other certain individuals are also able to book earlier second doses.

Eligible individuals are asked to call 226-254-8222 if they have not been contacted yet.

For those who received AstraZeneca as a first dose, the health unit says AstraZeneca, Moderna, or Pfizer can be used as the second dose. People who got the AstraZeneca shot must wait eight weeks after their initial dose.

Meanwhile, first doses are continuing for all people aged 12 and older. Eligible residents can book appointments through the health unit’s website, and people with questions can contact the health unit’s call centre at 226-254-8222.

Some pharmacies are also continuing to offer Pfizer or Moderna shots.

One new outbreak has been declared in the region.

The outbreak was declared Sunday at Bkejwanong Children’s Centre, and is linked to at least three cases, the health unit says. The outbreak is the only one active in Lambton.

On school-related cases, the region’s main school boards have paused public reporting during remote learning, so no new data has been available.

The region’s positivity rate was 1.4 per cent the week of May 30, about the same as a week earlier.

— With files from The Canadian Press