SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: Ontario accelerates return to play plans for professional, elite amateur sports

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2021 10:51 am
Click to play video: 'Durham Region sports leagues frustrated by Ontario’s reopening plan' Durham Region sports leagues frustrated by Ontario’s reopening plan
While the reopening of outdoor recreational amenities drummed up excitement for some in Ontario, it left a sour taste in the mouths of many local sports teams. As Aaron Streck reports, they've been forced to wait on the sidelines – May 28, 2021

TORONTO — Ontario says it has accelerated its return-to-play plan for professional and elite amateur leagues as the province loosens COVID-19 restrictions.

Sports Minister Lisa MacLeod says that high-level teams can now hold non-contact practice and dry-land training in Ontario.

Teams and leagues will be allowed to resume games as soon as August, although there is currently no plan to allow spectators.

MacLeod says this includes the Toronto Blue Jays, Toronto Raptors, and Toronto FC, although their ability to play teams in the United States is a federal responsibility.

Trending Stories

Read more: COVID-19: Ontario hasn’t provided verbal approval of CFL’s return to play plans, MacLeod says

The Canadian Football League and Ontario Hockey League are the most impacted by the decision, having missed an entire season because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Toronto Argonauts, and Ottawa Redblacks all have training camps scheduled to begin in early July.

MacLeod says that as long as the CFL teams meet provincial safety standards and have the approval of their local public health officials they may begin to train.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagCoronavirus Cases tagCOVID tagToronto Raptors tagToronto Blue Jays tagOntario Coronavirus tagToronto Argonauts tagToronto FC tagOntario COVID tagLisa MacLeod tagOntario sports tagOntario Return To Play tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers