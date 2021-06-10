SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
RADIO
Listen live
London Live with Mike Stubbs
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM | 980 CFPL
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: MLHU issues appeal for more qualified staff for vaccine clinics

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted June 10, 2021 2:28 pm
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says COVID-19 vaccination efforts are set to ramp up but more qualified staff are needed for mass vaccination clinics and community-based mobile clinics.

On Thursday, the health unit says the need is due to “more vaccine expected to arrive, additional first and second dose vaccination appointments on the way, and plans for community-based clinics.”

Read more: Ontario reports 590 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

“We are currently vaccinating about 4,000 people each day, but we want to be able to do more,” says medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie.

“With the diverse needs in our community, we want to add more mobile community clinic vaccination capacity so that we can go to where the people need us. In order to do that, we need to hire a team of qualified professionals to support these ongoing vaccination efforts in our community.”

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit is seeking site managers, clinical supervisors, registered nurses and immunizers.

Read more: COVID-19: 22 new cases in London-Middlesex, 6 in Sarnia-Lambton, health officials say

“Anyone with management or supervisory experience in a health-related field is encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible,” the MLHU says in a statement.

“In order to support this urgent hiring need, the Health Unit is also able to arrange temporary four to six-month secondments with external health agencies, should interested candidates wish to stay connected with their current employer.”

A full list of available positions and additional information can be found on the health unit’s website.

Click to play video: 'Ontario expands 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for 7 Delta hot spots starting June 14' Ontario expands 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for 7 Delta hot spots starting June 14
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagVaccine tagcovid vaccine tagMiddlesex London Health Unit tagmlhu taghiring tagstaff needed tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers