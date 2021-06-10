COVID-19: MLHU issues appeal for more qualified staff for vaccine clinics

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says COVID-19 vaccination efforts are set to ramp up but more qualified staff are needed for mass vaccination clinics and community-based mobile clinics.

On Thursday, the health unit says the need is due to “more vaccine expected to arrive, additional first and second dose vaccination appointments on the way, and plans for community-based clinics.”

“We are currently vaccinating about 4,000 people each day, but we want to be able to do more,” says medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie.

“With the diverse needs in our community, we want to add more mobile community clinic vaccination capacity so that we can go to where the people need us. In order to do that, we need to hire a team of qualified professionals to support these ongoing vaccination efforts in our community.”

Story continues below advertisement

The health unit is seeking site managers, clinical supervisors, registered nurses and immunizers.

“Anyone with management or supervisory experience in a health-related field is encouraged to submit their application as soon as possible,” the MLHU says in a statement.

“In order to support this urgent hiring need, the Health Unit is also able to arrange temporary four to six-month secondments with external health agencies, should interested candidates wish to stay connected with their current employer.”

A full list of available positions and additional information can be found on the health unit’s website.