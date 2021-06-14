LHSC declares COVID-19 outbreak at University Hospital’s transplant unit

Send this page to someone via email

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at University Hospital‘s 8TU transplant unit.

The outbreak was declared active on Sunday and involves fewer than five cases.

Few details are known. It’s unclear how many patients and staff are involved with the outbreak.

This is the first outbreak declared at University Hospital since late March. On March 27, an outbreak was declared in the U4 – Medicine 1 unit.

University Hospital was previously the scene of at least 11 unit-level outbreaks between Nov. 10 and Dec. 28, 2020 that left a total of 82 patients and 92 staff members infected. Twenty-nine deaths were linked to the outbreaks, according to LHSC.

–With files from 980 CFPL’s Matthew Trevithick

