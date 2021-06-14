SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

LHSC declares COVID-19 outbreak at University Hospital’s transplant unit

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted June 14, 2021 11:03 am
University Hospital on the campus of Western University in London, Ont, on May 13, 2020. View image in full screen
University Hospital on the campus of Western University in London, Ont, on May 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mark Spowart

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at University Hospital‘s 8TU transplant unit.

The outbreak was declared active on Sunday and involves fewer than five cases.

Read more: LHSC declares COVID-19 outbreak in the emergency department at University Hospital

Few details are known. It’s unclear how many patients and staff are involved with the outbreak.

This is the first outbreak declared at University Hospital since late March. On March 27, an outbreak was declared in the U4 – Medicine 1 unit.

Read more: Coronavirus — University Hospital outbreaks may be ‘turning a corner’, authorities say

University Hospital was previously the scene of at least 11 unit-level outbreaks between Nov. 10 and Dec. 28, 2020 that left a total of 82 patients and 92 staff members infected. Twenty-nine deaths were linked to the outbreaks, according to LHSC.

More to come.

–With files from 980 CFPL’s Matthew Trevithick

