LHSC declares COVID-19 outbreak in the emergency department at University Hospital

An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared for the emergency department at London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) University Hospital (UH) on London, Ont., Friday.

LHSC reports that there is currently six staff associated with the outbreak and no cases linked to patients or specific exposures to patients at this time.

At the time, the hospital said the risk of infection for patients remains low and that the emergency department remains open, saying it is safe for patients who need emergency care.

LHSC is working closely with the Middlesex-London Health Unit and its infection prevention and control team to monitor the situation.

Hospital officers stress that it is important people do not delay seeking emergency care at University Hospital when it is needed.

“UH remains a safe place to receive care during this time. Safeguarding the health of our patients and their families, staff and physicians is of the utmost importance and remains our top priority,” LHSC officials said in a statement.

Londoners whose loved ones are experiencing an emergency or serious medical injury are still advised to call 911 immediately or go to the nearest emergency department.

University Hospital was previously the scene of at least 11 unit-level outbreaks between Nov. 10 and Dec. 28 that left a total of 82 patients and 92 staff infected. Twenty-nine deaths were linked to the outbreaks, according to LHSC.

More information about COVID-19 outbreaks at LHSC can be found on the LHSC website.

— With files from Matthew Trevithick

