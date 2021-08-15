Canada election: Chilliwack–Hope

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Chilliwack–Hope is in B.C.’s Fraser Valley. The riding encompasses a portion of the valley, and the municipalities of Hope and Chilliwack. It borders on the United States.

The district was created in 2012 following a redistribution. It was made up of parts of the former Chilliwack–Fraser Canyon riding.

Conservative Mark Strahl, the son of Harper-era minister Chuck Strahl, first took the seat in 2011, and has held onto to it ever since.

In the last election in 2019, he won with almost 50 per cent of the vote.

The population in this riding as of 2016 was 100,126.

