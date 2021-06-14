Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trial for Linda O’Leary, charged in 2019 boat crash that left 2 dead, set to begin

By Staff Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 6:26 am
Click to play video: 'Kevin O’Leary’s wife charged in connection with fatal boat crash in northern Ontario' Kevin O’Leary’s wife charged in connection with fatal boat crash in northern Ontario
WATCH ABOVE: Linda O’Leary is one of two people charged in connection with a deadly boat crash in northern Ontario from late August. Two people were killed and three others injured. Morganne Campbell has more in this report. – Sep 24, 2019

A trial is set to begin today for Linda O’Leary, the wife of celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary, who is charged in a boat crash that killed two people.

The collision — which took place on Lake Joseph, north of Toronto on the night of Aug. 24, 2019 — also left three people injured.

Read more: Linda O’Leary won’t receive prison time in connection with fatal Ontario boat crash

Linda O’Leary faces one charge of careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act.

Her lawyer has previously said she is a “cautious” and “experienced” boater, and described the incident as a “terrible tragedy.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Linda O’Leary had alcohol on breath after crash, claims she drank after getting home: warrant docs

Story continues below advertisement

Brian Greenspan said at the time that his client broke her foot in the crash and needed surgery as a result.

Gary Poltash, 64, from Florida died at the scene, while Suzana Brito, 48, from Uxbridge, Ont., died in hospital a few days later.

Read more: 2 charged, including Kevin O’Leary’s wife Linda, in connection to fatal boat crash

The operator of the other boat, Richard Ruh, of Orchard Park, N.Y., was also charged in the incident. He faced one count of failing to exhibit a navigation light while underway.

The trial is being held in Parry Sound, Ont., but is also accessible by video conference.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagKevin O'Leary tagLake Joseph tagfatal boat crash tagLinda O'Leary tagLake Joseph boat crash tagMuskoka fatal boat crash tagLinda O'Learly Boat Crash tagLinda O'Leary Trial tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers