Trial for Linda O’Leary, charged in 2019 boat crash that left 2 dead, set to begin

A trial is set to begin today for Linda O’Leary, the wife of celebrity businessman Kevin O’Leary, who is charged in a boat crash that killed two people.

The collision — which took place on Lake Joseph, north of Toronto on the night of Aug. 24, 2019 — also left three people injured.

Linda O’Leary faces one charge of careless operation of a vessel under the Canada Shipping Act.

Her lawyer has previously said she is a “cautious” and “experienced” boater, and described the incident as a “terrible tragedy.”

Brian Greenspan said at the time that his client broke her foot in the crash and needed surgery as a result.

Gary Poltash, 64, from Florida died at the scene, while Suzana Brito, 48, from Uxbridge, Ont., died in hospital a few days later.

The operator of the other boat, Richard Ruh, of Orchard Park, N.Y., was also charged in the incident. He faced one count of failing to exhibit a navigation light while underway.

The trial is being held in Parry Sound, Ont., but is also accessible by video conference.