Crime

Woman charged after investigation at Brampton long-term care home

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 13, 2021 2:53 pm
Police said they launched an investigation this month. View image in full screen
Police said they launched an investigation this month. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a woman has been charged after an investigation at a Brampton long-term care home.

Police said the investigation began this month after officers received complaints that medication was allegedly administered to patients not as prescribed at a home in the area of McLaughlin Road South and Steeles Avenue West.

Officers said 11 residents of the home with varying cognitive abilities were victimized.

Read more: Ontario ‘completely ignored and bulldozed’ problems in long-term care: former inspector

All have since been assessed by medical professionals and family members have been notified, police said.

Fifty-nine-year-old Angeline Richardson-Mckenzie of Brampton was charged on Friday with 11 counts of failing to provide the necessities of life.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-3311 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: '‘Why did nobody act?’ Experts say Ontario ignored warnings about nursing homes before COVID-19 second wave' ‘Why did nobody act?’ Experts say Ontario ignored warnings about nursing homes before COVID-19 second wave
‘Why did nobody act?’ Experts say Ontario ignored warnings about nursing homes before COVID-19 second wave – May 3, 2021
