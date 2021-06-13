Woman charged after investigation at Brampton long-term care home

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a woman has been charged after an investigation at a Brampton long-term care home.

Police said the investigation began this month after officers received complaints that medication was allegedly administered to patients not as prescribed at a home in the area of McLaughlin Road South and Steeles Avenue West.

Officers said 11 residents of the home with varying cognitive abilities were victimized.

All have since been assessed by medical professionals and family members have been notified, police said.

Fifty-nine-year-old Angeline Richardson-Mckenzie of Brampton was charged on Friday with 11 counts of failing to provide the necessities of life.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-3311 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

