Canada

Canada election: Medicine Hat—Cardston—Warner

By Staff Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:24 pm
A map showing the boundaries of the federal riding of Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner. View image in full screen
A map showing the boundaries of the federal riding of Medicine Hat-Cardston-Warner. CREDIT: https://www.elections.ca

The riding of Medicine Hat—Cardston—Warner contains the municipalities that make up its name and is primarily located to the south and east of Lethbridge.

The riding has a large Hutterite population. About nine per cent of the riding’s population are immigrants, and nine per cent of the riding’s residents identify as Indigenous.

The riding of Medicine Hat—Cardston—Warner came to be in 2012, and has been held by the Conservatives since that time.

Incumbent Glen Motz, who was re-elected in the 2019 election, won the seat for the Conservatives in a 2016 byelection after the seat became vacant when Conservative MP Jim Hillyer died.

Candidates

Conservative: Glen Motz (incumbent)

