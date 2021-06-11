RCMP release name of Naramata homicide victim in hopes of furthering investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The victim in the Okanagan’s latest homicide has been identified as 57-year-old Kathleen Richardson.

Police released Richardson’s name on Friday, stating they are seeking public help as they continue to investigate her death.

On Thursday, police announced that a woman’s body had been found inside a Naramata residence along the 3900 block of 3rd Street.

RCMP say the body was found Wednesday but did not release information about when or how she died.

However, police believe Richardson’s death is linked to a double killing a month ago when a couple out for a walk found the bodies of two Kamloops brothers.

Erick and Carlos Fryer were found on May 10 up Naramata Creek Forest Service Road. Police said the double killing was targeted.

“We are releasing Kathleen’s name in order to help further the ongoing investigation,” B.C. RCMP spokesperson Dawn Roberts said Friday.

“Investigators want to speak to anyone who had dealings with Kathleen in the days before her death. Understanding her movements or activities will help continue to move this investigation forward.”

Police are also requesting dashcam video from anyone who was driving in the Naramata area between Monday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 9.

“Investigators continue to believe Kathleen’s death is related to the double homicide which occurred last month,” police said in a press release.

“All are likely connected to local drug and gang activities and the additional police resources supporting the investigations will remain in the area.”

Anyone who has any information about Kathleen Richardson’s death or the deaths of Erick and Carlos Fryer is asked to contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit tip-line at 1-877-987-8477.

In related news, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen (RDOS) issued a statement on Richardson, stating her death is a loss to the community, and offered condolences to her family and friends.

The RDOS said Richardson was a licensed hairstylist and operated her own home-based salon for many years. She also joined the Naramata Volunteer Fire Department (NVFD) in November 2017 as a volunteer member.

“Kathy was well known in the community as both a business owner and volunteer,” said RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich. “She was a kind person who would always smile and wave when we passed each other in the village.”

“Kathy is a great example of how an individual can make a community a better place,” said Naramata Fire Chief Dennis Smith.

“Kathy brought an exceptional skill set and compassion to people during medical emergencies. She was also deployed provincially as an NVFD team member during recent wildfire events. We will miss her.”

The regional district says it provides support for RCMP Victim Services, which provides assistance and resources to those in need. For further information, call 250-770-4713.