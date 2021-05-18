B.C. RCMP identify Naramata homicide victims as brothers from Kamloops

Send this page to someone via email

Two bodies found last week in the South Okanagan were brothers from Kamloops, police announced on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit, Carlos Fryer, 31, and Erick Fryer, 29, were found dead in a remote location near Naramata.

Their identities had already been circulating, with the Penticton Herald breaking the news last Thursday — three days after hikers came across the suspected double killing on Monday, May 10.

Still, on Tuesday, police confirmed their deaths as homicides, adding they released the names, “in an effort to further the still-ongoing investigation.”

“The unexpected deaths of both Erick and Carlos are being investigated by police as homicides,” said B.C. RCMP Major Crime Section Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon.

“South Okanagan residents can expect to continue to see major crime resources in the region for the remainder of the week as investigators continue to advance the homicide investigation.”

Wijayakoon continued, stating police remain “committed to determining what led to Erick and Carlos’ deaths, identifying the person or persons responsible for their killing and keeping the victim’s family updated on the investigation as it continues to unfold.”

Police believe the killings were isolated and weren’t a random act.

However, they said officers “have not uncovered anything to suggest these homicides are connected to the B.C. Lower Mainland gang conflict. Major crime investigators remain open to all possibilities in this homicide case, and renew their call for anyone with any information to come forward immediately.”

Anyone with any information regarding the deaths is asked to contact the B.C. RCMP Major Crime information line at 1-877-987-8477.

