Woman’s body discovered inside Naramata home; homicide linked to double killing in May, say police

Police in the South Okanagan are investigating a homicide they believe is linked to a double killing last month.

On Wednesday afternoon, the body of a woman was found inside a residence along the 3900 block of 3rd Street in Naramata.

Police say officers attended the residence just before 5 p.m., and were doing so in relation to the killing of Kamloops brothers Erick and Carlos Fryer.

“Officers found the home was insecure. However, no one answered the door,” said the B.C. RCMP.

“Officers entered the residence to ensure the well-being of the occupants. Once inside, the body of an adult woman was discovered. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.”

On May 10, Erick and Carlos Fryer were found dead in a remote location near Naramata. One week later, police released their identities, stating their deaths were being investigated as homicides.

With Wednesday’s discovery, the B.C. RCMP say the Southeast District Major (SED) Crime Unit has been called in to assist Penticton RCMP.

“Investigators from the SED Major Crime and B.C. RCMP Major Crime units are working closely and sharing information regularly, given the links between today’s and last month’s homicides” said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon June 9.

“The investigation into the May deaths of Erick and Carlos Fryer is progressing and we know that their deaths were not a random act and likely connected to local drug and gang activities.”

Police say preliminary identification of the woman has been completed, but RCMP did not release a name.

They added the homicide scene has been secured and investigators, along with forensic specialists, will be on-site to gather evidence.

“We know that news of another homicide in the community of Naramata will be concerning,” said Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter. “These appear to be targeted acts, and this type of violence, related to drug and gang activities, is not normal in our community.

“Additional police resources have been brought into the area and you can expect to see a higher police presence in the days ahead. Now is the time for anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone who has information on the incident, or may have dashcam or other video footage, is asked to contact the SED’s tipline at 1-877-987-8477.

