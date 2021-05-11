‘Early findings suggest a targeted incident’: RCMP on 2 bodies found near Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating after two bodies were discovered in the South Okanagan on Monday morning.

According to Penticton RCMP, a couple walking in a remote location up Naramata Creek Forest Service Road came across the two bodies.

Police say after being notified, they immediately secured the location and called forensic specialists and the RCMP’s integrated forensic identification section to assist with the examination.

“The priority of major crime investigators will be to conduct a full assessment and gather any and all physical evidence at the scene,” said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the RCMP’s major crime section.

“Simultaneously, RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service will be working collaboratively to establish a positive identification for each of the decedents and work diligently to notify the families of each of the deceased.”

Police added that additional officers were brought in to conduct a search for two individuals moving through the rural area on foot, under suspicious circumstances, on Monday.

“Uncertain if the two individuals were connected to the unfolding death investigations, or other criminal activity in the small community, a ground search was coordinated with aerial support from RCMP Air Services,” said police.

The two men were seen cutting through orchards in the area of North Naramata Road and Booth Road.

“After an exhaustive search, the two individuals were not located.”

The two were described as being in their early 20s, with one in a green hoodie and the other in a black hoodie and a ball cap.

“Although we are still in the very preliminary stages of this investigation, early findings suggest that this was a targeted incident. At this time there is nothing to indicate a greater general risk to public safety,” Penticton RCM Supt. Brian Hunter said on Tuesday.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those who were impacted directly or indirectly by yesterday’s operation for their patience and full understanding.

“I want to reassure our community that the Penticton RCMP is home to so many brave men and women, who continue to respond to these situations, and continue to put their safety on the line to ensure the public is safe.”

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the B.C. RCMP major crime information line at 1-877-987-8477.

