Manitoba RCMP now say St. Clements man’s disappearance suspicious

Manitoba RCMP are now calling the disappearance of a man from the RM of St. Clements man suspicious.

Clifford Joseph, 40, was last seen leaving his home on Road 44 East around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Police have previously said officers found Joseph’s 1997 green Ford Ranger abandoned in a rural area off Road 44 East later in the day Monday.

After asking for the public’s help finding Joseph Tuesday, RCMP said in a release Friday investigators from the major crimes unit have since taken over the case.

The disappearance of Clifford Joseph is now being investigated as suspicious in nature and the RCMP Major Crime Services have taken the lead on the investigation. We have no further information to add at this time, but will provide updates when possible. #rcmpmb https://t.co/9VX6SjcFT3 — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 11, 2021

“The disappearance of Clifford Joseph is now being investigated as suspicious in nature,” police said in the release.

Police didn’t say what led them to change course with the investigation, but did say more information will be released when possible.

Joseph is roughly six feet tall and 145 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt, and Champion shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-482-3322 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

