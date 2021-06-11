Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba RCMP now say St. Clements man’s disappearance suspicious

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 6:55 pm
Clifford Joseph, 40.
Clifford Joseph, 40. RCMP/Handout

Manitoba RCMP are now calling the disappearance of a man from the RM of St. Clements man suspicious.

Clifford Joseph, 40, was last seen leaving his home on Road 44 East around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Read more: Missing Manitoba man’s truck found abandoned, RCMP say

Police have previously said officers found Joseph’s 1997 green Ford Ranger abandoned in a rural area off Road 44 East later in the day Monday.

After asking for the public’s help finding Joseph Tuesday, RCMP said in a release Friday investigators from the major crimes unit have since taken over the case.

Story continues below advertisement

“The disappearance of Clifford Joseph is now being investigated as suspicious in nature,” police said in the release.

Trending Stories

Police didn’t say what led them to change course with the investigation, but did say more information will be released when possible.

Read more: Winnipeg police arrest three after man beaten to death, body hidden in home

Joseph is roughly six feet tall and 145 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt, and Champion shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-482-3322 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache' Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache
Manitoba RCMP investigate double homicide in RM of Tache – Mar 25, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crime tagManitoba RCMP tagMissing Man tagSuspicious tagRM of St. Clements tagMissing person Manitoba tagClifford Joseph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers