Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Cannabis

Missing Manitoba man’s truck found abandoned, RCMP say

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 8, 2021 7:00 pm
Clifford Joseph, 40.
Clifford Joseph, 40. RCMP/Handout

Selkirk RCMP are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing man from the RM of St. Clements.

Clifford Joseph, 40, was last seen leaving his home on Road 44 East around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say officers found Joseph’s 1997 green Ford Ranger abandoned in a rural area off Road 44 East later in the day Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP search and rescue have been deployed and will be searching the area, police said Tuesday.

Trending Stories

Joseph is roughly 6’0″ tall, 145 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt, and Champion shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-482-3322 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release' Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release
Breaking down when the Missing Person’s Unit issues a news release – Mar 7, 2016

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba RCMP tagMissing Man tagSelkirk RCMP tagManitoba missing person tagRM St. Clements tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers