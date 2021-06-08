Missing Manitoba man’s truck found abandoned, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Selkirk RCMP are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing man from the RM of St. Clements.

Clifford Joseph, 40, was last seen leaving his home on Road 44 East around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

Police say officers found Joseph’s 1997 green Ford Ranger abandoned in a rural area off Road 44 East later in the day Monday.

MISSING: 40yo Clifford Joseph was last seen leaving his home in the RM of St. Clements on June 7 at 3:30 am. His ’97 green Ford Ranger was found abandoned in a rural area off Road 44 East. Search & Rescue are on scene conducting a search. Info? 204-482-3322. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/6IEEaAxojm — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 8, 2021

RCMP search and rescue have been deployed and will be searching the area, police said Tuesday.

Joseph is roughly 6’0″ tall, 145 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black T-shirt, and Champion shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-482-3322 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

