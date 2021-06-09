Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Winnipeg police arrest three after man beaten to death, body hidden in home

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted June 9, 2021 6:07 pm
A Winnipeg police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police cruiser. Elisha Dacey / Global News

Three people are facing murder charges after police say a man was killed and his body hidden at a home in Winnipeg’s North End.

Police say they were called to the house in the 300 block of Burrows Avenue on May 20 for a report of a dead body.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Trevor Clayton Dorion from Winnipeg.

Investigators believe Dorion was at home on May 8 when he was assaulted over a “prolonged period,” and his body hidden at the home after he died.

Police say Dorion knew his attackers, one of whom was a woman he was in a relationship with.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday, while a man and woman, both aged 26, were arrested on May 30.

All three are facing charges of first degree murder and remain in custody.

