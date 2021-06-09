Winnipeg police arrest three after man beaten to death, body hidden in home

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are facing murder charges after police say a man was killed and his body hidden at a home in Winnipeg’s North End.

Police say they were called to the house in the 300 block of Burrows Avenue on May 20 for a report of a dead body.

The victim was identified as 33-year-old Trevor Clayton Dorion from Winnipeg.

Investigators believe Dorion was at home on May 8 when he was assaulted over a “prolonged period,” and his body hidden at the home after he died.

Police say Dorion knew his attackers, one of whom was a woman he was in a relationship with.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday, while a man and woman, both aged 26, were arrested on May 30.

All three are facing charges of first degree murder and remain in custody.

