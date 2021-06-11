SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Crime

Police hand out fines totaling more than $15K to 18 people following illegal Muskoka gathering

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 3:33 pm
At about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, police say they responded to a complaint regarding a large gathering at a Deerfoot Trail home. View image in full screen
At about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, police say they responded to a complaint regarding a large gathering at a Deerfoot Trail home. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have handed out fines totalling $15,840 to 18 people who attended a large gathering in Huntsville, Ont., on Thursday evening.

At about 5:30 p.m., police say they responded to a complaint regarding a large gathering at a Deerfoot Trail home.

Read more: Barrie city council extends patio hours as Ontario enters 1st stage of reopening

After police attended the gathering, they found a large group of people who weren’t compliant with the restrictions under the Reopening Ontario Act.

As a result, police fined 18 people each with $880.

Ontario entered its first stage of reopening on Friday, which allows outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people. Prior to Friday, the outdoor gathering limits were five people. Indoor gatherings aren’t permitted.

