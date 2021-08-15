Canada election: Calgary Signal Hill

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Calgary Signal Hill is located in the central portion of western Calgary. The Bow River runs along its northern boundary.

Conservative Ron Liepert was first elected MP of the riding in 2015, in a landslide win with 60 per cent of the vote. Liepert sought re-election in 2019, winning with an overwhelming 70 per cent of the vote.

Almost 28 per cent of the riding’s population are immigrants, with the largest group coming from the Philippines.

Conservative: Ron Liepert (incumbent)

