Video link
Headline link
Canada

Canada election: Calgary Signal Hill

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:26 pm
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Calgary Signal Hill. View image in full screen
Riding boundaries for the electoral district of Calgary Signal Hill. Elections Canada

The riding of Calgary Signal Hill is located in the central portion of western Calgary. The Bow River runs along its northern boundary.

Conservative Ron Liepert was first elected MP of the riding in 2015, in a landslide win with 60 per cent of the vote. Liepert sought re-election in 2019, winning with an overwhelming 70 per cent of the vote.

Almost 28 per cent of the riding’s population are immigrants, with the largest group coming from the Philippines.

Conservative

Conservative: Ron Liepert (incumbent)

