SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canada election: Pickering–Uxbridge

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:30 pm
Map of the Pickering-Uxbridge riding. View image in full screen
Map of the Pickering-Uxbridge riding. ELECTIONS CANADA

The riding of Pickering–Uxbridge is located in southern Ontario.

It encompasses the city of Pickering and the township of Uxbridge. It’s located in Durham region. A section of it borders on Lake Ontario.

The riding was created in 2015, from parts of the former Ajax–Pickering, and Durham and Pickering–Scarborough East ridings.

Liberal Jennifer O’Connell was first elected in 2015, after beating Conservative Corneliu Chisu with 50.3 per cent of the vote.

O’Connell won the seat again in 2019, again beating Chisu, with 51 per cent of the vote.

Trending Stories

The population in 2016 was 112,947.

Candidates

Liberal: Jennifer O’Connell (incumbent)

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagcanada election tagPickering-Uxbridge tagCanada election my riding tagCanada election riding near me tagJennifer O'Connell tagCanada election riding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers