Canada election: Pickering–Uxbridge

The riding of Pickering–Uxbridge is located in southern Ontario.

It encompasses the city of Pickering and the township of Uxbridge. It’s located in Durham region. A section of it borders on Lake Ontario.

The riding was created in 2015, from parts of the former Ajax–Pickering, and Durham and Pickering–Scarborough East ridings.

Liberal Jennifer O’Connell was first elected in 2015, after beating Conservative Corneliu Chisu with 50.3 per cent of the vote.

O’Connell won the seat again in 2019, again beating Chisu, with 51 per cent of the vote.

The population in 2016 was 112,947.

Candidates

Liberal: Jennifer O’Connell (incumbent)

